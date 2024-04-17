Record Store Day 2024 set to boost indie retailers by almost £10m

Record Store Day is expected to deliver a £9.7 million boost to indie record shops as it returns this weekend.

Taking place on Saturday, April 20, the event will see 443 exclusive releases hit independent stores, with the £9.7m figure an estimation by ERA of their total sales value. ERA analysis does not include non-RSD titles, food, drink or other items.

ERA estimated that Record Store Day releases accounted for nearly 10% of annual sales of all physical music product through High Street stores in 2023. Last month, ERA announced that indie store numbers have hit a 10 year high.

ERA CEO Kim Bayley said: “Record Store Day is a cultural phenomenon which draws in tens of thousands of music fans across the country, but it is also a financial lifeline for a vital element of music’s unique ecosystem. Without Record Store Day, many would find it difficult to stay in business. We are grateful to the artists and labels who work so hard to create exclusive Record Store Day product and of course to the fans who turn out to support their local stores in such numbers.”

Record Store Day is a financial lifeline for a vital element of music’s unique ecosystem Kim Bayley, ERA

Record Store Day UK coordinator Megan Page said: “Saturday is going to be quite a day. Indie stores can be incredibly proud of what they have achieved. There will be live music, DJ sets, parties and performances in every corner of the country to celebrate. The important thing is people don’t forget that indie record stores are also great places to go to when it’s not Record Store Day.”

The important thing is people don’t forget that indie record stores are also great places to go to when it’s not Record Store Day Megan Page, ERA

This year’s Record Store Day UK ambassador Kate Bush added: “Each year Record Store Day gathers more attention, more momentum, and attracts more people who cram into indie record stores all over the world to see what’s up. What’s new? This year, I hope you have a fantastic time at this very important event, and that you get to celebrate music that’s been specially released for you”.

Olivia Rodrgio, Noah Kahan, Young Fathers and Ringo Starr are among the many artists involved this year, with 270 independent retailers set to take part.