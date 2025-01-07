Record Store Day confirms details of 2025 edition

Record Store Day is returning for its 18th edition in 2025.

The international vinyl event will take place on April 12, 2025. Last year’s edition delivered a significant boost to sales.

More than 270 independent record shops across the UK, alongside thousands more around the globe, will participate in the celebration of vinyl releases and independent record store culture.

Record Store Day’s upcoming 18th edition coincides with 18 years of growth in vinyl sales, reported in the latest BPI market figures. The vinyl celebration is organised by ERA with its record store members.

RSD has partnered with DEYA Brewing Company, based in Cheltenham, who will be brewing a special RSD beer that will be available in participating record stores, bottle shops and pubs in April 2025.

"We’re really excited to partner with Record Store Day,” said Nicci Peet, social media & marketing manager. “Music has been an important part of DEYA and our taprooms, so this felt like a natural fit. We’re passionate about independent venues and the art of vinyl and love the work Record Store Day does to support record shops and the industry. We’re here to help facilitate good vibes.”

Studio by Miraval and Bowers & Wilkins are returning partners for RSD 2025.

The French wine-estate, Chateau Miraval, is also home to the recording studios, where acts including Pink Floyd and The Cranberries recorded albums.

“We are once again delighted and proud to be involved in the Record Store Day celebrations,” said Andrew Bayley, UK general manager.

Bowers & Wilkins will be supporting the record store community with audio equipment to enhance the vinyl listening experience. More activities are set to be announced in the coming months.

PHOTO: Banquet