Record Store Day helps boost vinyl by 122% as exclusives by The 1975 and Taylor Swift enter Top 5

Music Week revealed this week that, even before Record Store Day (April 22), the vinyl market has grown strongly in 2023.

With the weekly market data in today from the Official Charts Company, the impact of Record Store Day is clear to see. Around 250 UK stores participated this year.

As revealed in our charts analysis by Alan Jones, vinyl sales were up 121.8% week-on-week to 190,000. That was actually ahead of weekly CD sales of 182,819.

Physical sales of 379,994 accounted for 16.4% of the total albums market (which also includes downloads and streaming-equivalent albums), up almost four percentage points on the prior week. Overall, physical sales were up 37.2% week-on-week.

Exclusive Record Store Day releases from The 1975 and Taylor Swift have made the Top 5 in today’s albums chart. With sales of 12,716, The 1975’s Live With The BBC Philharmonic Orchestra (Dirty Hit/Polydor) narrowly missed No.1. Swift’s Folklore - The Long Pond Sessions made No.4 (11,132 sales)

It is the first time in the history of Record Store Day, which has been celebrated annually for 16 years, that two albums from the event have achieved this feat. Of course, the limited edition release strategy, and the lack of digital availability, often mean that Record Store Day titles are unable to breach the Top 10. Curiously, The 1975's sales exceed the limited edition quantities advertised for their exclusive orchestral release on the Record Store Day website.

Matthew Healy of the 1975 said: “The guys and I are really proud to be ambassadors for Record Store Day this year. Independent record stores are the lifeblood of the music industry and have played a crucial role in our story so far. It couldn’t be more important to support their vital community and culture.”

Megan Page, UK coordinator of Record Store Day, said: "Congratulations to The 1975, Taylor Swift, and all the artists, labels, and record stores involved in this year's Record Store Day. The fact that two of the exclusive releases have made it into the Top 5 of the UK Official Albums Chart is a testament to the enduring appeal of vinyl and the vital role that independent record stores play in championing physical music."

PHOTO: Banquet