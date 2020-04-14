Record Store Day UK launches campaign to support indie retail during lockdown

Record Store Day UK has joined forces with independent record shop owners to commemorate what would have been the 13th Record Store Day on Saturday, April 18.

The campaign, RSD Fill The Gap, encourages record lovers all over the country to show their support for their local record stores on Saturday by pledging to buy the one record that’s truly missing from their collection and ‘Filling the Gap’.

Fans are encouraged to share their pledged album on social media in the run-up to the

day by using #RSDFillTheGap and tagging their local record store. All record shops and their online platforms can be found via the store locator here.

BBC 6 Music will be supporting the campaign on the day with a range of programming and artist interviews.

This year’s Record Store Day UK Ambassadors The Big Moon are joining in the campaign with a message of support.

“We’re all looking forward to getting back out into the world and sharing physical space with our fellow humans again,” said the band. “If music and record stores are a part of your life and you have the means to be spending disposable income right now, please keep supporting them so they can be there for you when all this madness is over and the world starts turning again."

The initiative aims to help drive sales of albums online as hundreds of independent record stores turn to online platforms amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Natasha Youngs, of Resident Music in Brighton, said: “Traditionally this would be the time of year when indie record shops celebrate the unique culture of their shops with their customers and community. With the event postponed, we'd still like to commemorate the event as an online community, encouraging our customers to engage with their local record shop or the place they would usually visit for Record Store Day in order to keep the spirit of the day alive while we wait for the real thing to take place. Identify the glaring omission from your collection or take a punt on something new or different. Let us help keep you sane whilst you're staying safe.”

Independent record stores have faced a double blow in recent months with the forced closure of their stores due to coronavirus and the postponement of Record Store Day, their biggest trading day of the year.

Phil Barton, of Sister Ray Records in Soho, said: “Just like every other business dealing with the lockdown record shops are facing difficult and challenging times. We'll be back as soon as is possible but in the meantime campaigns like this help us keep the faith.”

Many record shops are still operating online and delivering vinyl and CDs to their customers throughout the crisis. Alongside the store locator on recordstoreday.co.uk, OfficialCharts.com have also launched an interactive record store finder, showcasing the 120+ independent stores across the country that will deliver records.