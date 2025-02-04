Record Store Day UK names Sam Fender as 2025 ambassador and reveals vinyl exclusive

Record Store Day UK has unveiled Sam Fender as this year’s official ambassador.

As part of the role, he will champion the vibrant and unique culture of UK record shops and their vital role in local communities.

Record Store Day takes place on Saturday, April 12.

To mark the occasion, Sam Fender will release a limited-edition six-track EP, Me And The Dog, on 12” vinyl, available over the counter only on Saturday, April 12, from participating shops. The EP features two new tracks, alongside fan favourites and songs never pressed onto vinyl before.

Fender joins the ranks of past ambassadors including Kate Bush, Taylor Swift, The 1975, Noel Gallagher and Elton John.

He said: “It’s a complete honour to be asked to be the ambassador for Record Store Day 2025. The importance of indie stores cannot be understated. Without them, we lose physical spaces for music fans to discover both their favourite new artists and to forge friendships with likeminded people.

“This year is an exciting one for me and the band with the release of our new album, People Watching [out February 21]. We were so privileged to be able to work with the family of legendary North East photographer Tish Murtha and use her photography across the album’s artwork for all formats.”

He added: “The EP we’re releasing for Record Store Day is called Me And The Dog EP, which at one point was going to be the name of the new album, so it just feels right that it should have its own moment. We’ve included two songs that haven’t been released – I’m Always On Stage and Empty Spaces.

“Thanks so much to all the independent stores around the world who support us. Let’s all make sure we support them too.”

Over 270 small and independent shops are set to take part in this year’s Record Store Day.

Alan Jordan, the owner of Reflex Records in Newcastle, said: “We’re absolutely buzzing to have Sam Fender as this year’s ambassador for Record Store Day. Sam’s a local legend, and the way he’s championed the Northeast and stayed true to his roots is exactly what independent record stores are all about – community, authenticity, and passion for music. Not only that, but he’s a real vinyl fan too!

“It’s great to see an artist who grew up down the road bring a spotlight on what we do. From buying Springsteen’s ‘Born to Run’ from our shop – to seeing him on the world’s stage – there couldn’t be a better artist to fly the flag for indie record shops!”