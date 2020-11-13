Record Store Of The Day campaign relaunches during lockdown

With record stores across the country once again forced to close their doors because of the lockdown in England, the UK record business is relaunching the #RecordStoreOfTheDay campaign.

The social media initiative originally launched at the start of the pandemic in the spring. Starting today with former Music Week Awards winners Resident Music in Brighton (pictured pre-lockdown), thecampaign will spotlight a different independent record store across the country every day via its social media accounts.

Eighteen of the UK’s best record stores are already lined up to take part, including Kingston’s Banquet Records, London’s Sister Ray, Edinburgh's Underground Solu'shn, and Brighton's Resident. The campaign is expected to extend through December and beyond as more independent stores join.

The initiative is led by the UK’s music distributors, including Cargo, Forte Distribution, Kudos Records, Little Amber Fish, Proper Music Distribution, Republic of Music, SRD, The Orchard and Trapeze. AIM is also backing the campaign, alongside social media activity from the BPI and ERA.

“The Record Store Of The Day campaign is a brilliant way to highlight the UK's independent shops, big and small, during this difficult time,” said Megan Page, ERA PR and marketing manager and Record Store Day coordinator. “There are great record shops in every corner of the UK and we want to keep it that way and support indies through the coronavirus crisis.”

“We saw the independent community come together and support record shops during the first lockdown,” said Jude McArdle, membership manager, AIM. “Months down the line, we’re here again, and it’s crucial that we show the same togetherness this time around.

“Independent record shops are a cornerstone of our music community and we must do everything we can to get them through this. A good day for retail is a good day for the whole music ecosystem, including the artists we love. Many shops continue to offer delivery services, I urge everyone to show their support through online orders until they’re able to reopen again.”

“We will get all our shops back open as soon as it is safe to do so, but in the meantime stay healthy, and settle for the second best option of online ordering,” said Nigel House,co-owner, Rough Trade.

“Record shops are such an essential part of the High Street, they provide a community and cultural hub, serving their local area, where like-minded people can share their passion, ideas and enthusiasm for music and more,” said Mike Smith of Banquet Records. “They’re not only a place to discover your new favourite band/artist/producer, but also rub shoulders with them, as many shops host in-store release shows and events promoting new music.”

As well as reminding people to buy from record shops online or over the phone during the lockdown, a competition will run offering record vouchers as prizes. Music fans will be encouraged to show their support by sharing a memorable record or purchase from an independent record store on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

The list of participating stores confirmed so far is below.

Vinilo Record Store - Southampton & Bournemouth

The Rock Box Record Store - Camberley

Fish Records - Stone, Staffordshire

Tangled Parrot - Carmartehn/Hay-on-Wye/Swansea

Seismic Records - Leamington Spa (Midlands)

Resident - Brighton

Frank Harvey Hi Fi Excellence - Coventry

Flashback Records - London

Sound Records - Stroud

The Record Store Ashford - Ashford Kent

Intense Records - Chelmsford

Reflex - Newcastle Upon Tyne

Vintage & Vinyl - Folkestone

Underground Solu'shn - Edinburgh

Norman Records - Leeds

Sister Ray - London

Banquet Records - Kingston Upon Thames

Grind and groove records - Keighley

