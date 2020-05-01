Recording Academy appoints chief diversity & inclusion officer

The Recording Academy has appointed Valeisha Butterfield Jones as its first chief diversity & inclusion officer.

Butterfield Jones will report directly to Academy chair and interim president/CEO Harvey Mason Jr, effective May 11.

She will join the executive leadership team responsible for ensuring that diversity and inclusion are demonstrated throughout the organisation. It follows a torrid period for the organisation and the Grammys, including the exit of CEO Deborah Dugan.

"We are thrilled to welcome Valeisha Butterfield Jones into the Recording Academy family," said Mason Jr. "Valeisha has been a force in driving systemic change and enhancing equal opportunities for underrepresented groups across entertainment, technology and politics. I'm excited to work with her to continue evolving the Recording Academy as an organisation that represents our music community and a place where all voices are welcomed, supported and nurtured. We are so fortunate to have Valeisha's leadership in this crucial area."

The appointment follows recommendations set forth by the Recording Academy Diversity & Inclusion Task Force in December 2019.

"The Recording Academy has an opportunity and responsibility to ensure that diversity and inclusion is embedded in its core values,” said Butterfield Jones. “I'm deeply honored to join the Academy as we enter a new chapter of transformational growth, leadership and change.

"During this unprecedented time in world history, together we will double-down on our focus to drive systemic change and equitable outcomes for underrepresented communities and creators."

Butterfield Jones formerly served as the global head of inclusion for Google.