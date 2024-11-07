Redeye signs strategic agreement with Lasgo Worldwide Media for UK & Ireland

Redeye Worldwide, the independent digital and physical distribution and music services company, has signed a strategic agreement with Lasgo Worldwide Media for the provision of UK and Ireland physical fulfilment services.

In addition, Redeye (part of the Exceleration Music family) will consolidate its EU physical operations via an expanded one-stop agreement with the Netherlands-based pan-European provider Bertus. The move will allow Redeye clients to gain greater sales and marketing reach across Europe, as well as improved transparency and efficiency via the company’s in-house, Europe-wide salesforce and accounts base.

Redeye’s wholly owned Swedish subsidiary, Border Music, will continue to service the Nordic markets.

The company, which represents labels including New West, Yep Roc, Alligator, Kill Rock Stars, Barsuk, Mom+Pop, Fire Talk and many more, is also set to expand its existing sales and marketing presence by hiring additional UK-based sales and label support staff to work alongside the Lasgo team.

“These deals and the accompanying hires will allow Redeye to enhance existing services provided to its label partners by streamlining operations, improving direct sales and marketing reach, and creating efficiencies across inventory, sales and label support,” said a statement.

I'm confident that the steps we are taking today are an important landmark in the expansion of our global footprint Michael Petkov

Exceleration’s strategy for Redeye is to strengthen its reach and enhance its range of capabilities as a global distribution and label services solution.

Michael Petkov, head of international at Redeye, said: “After years of continued growth in the UK and Irish markets, we are excited to partner with Lasgo Worldwide Media to further increase our local presence. I'm confident that the steps we are taking today are an important landmark in the expansion of our global footprint, both in terms of services and scope of operation. Our goal is to further expand our business to offer current and future label partners a highly efficient, transparent and fully independent distribution and services setup, whether locally or globally.”

"Exceleration’s mission is to strengthen the global independent community,” said Dave Hansen, partner at Exceleration Music. “These deals, along with the strengthening of Redeye's UK team, underline that commitment. We will continue to look for opportunities to expand Redeye's reach, and will invest in further enhancing its role as a top-class worldwide physical and digital distributor and provider of services, led by a set of excellent professionals."

Lasgo managing director Garry Elwood added: “Lasgo are delighted to welcome Redeye into our UK distribution operation. The labels distributed by Redeye collectively offer a great diverse range of both music and artists to the UK marketplace. We really look forward to working with the Redeye team and building on their successes to date.”