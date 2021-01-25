Relaunched Big Dada pledges to amplify black artists' voices

Big Dada is relaunching as a label run by black, POC & minority ethnic staff, releasing records by black, POC & minority ethnic artists, according to a statement.

Revered for its hip-hop history, Big Dada was founded in 1997 by Will Ashon, who left in 2014. The Ninja Tune affiliate has two Mercury Prize wins to its name, Speech Debelle’s Speech Therapy in 2009 and Young Fathers’ Dead in 2014. Roots Manuva, Dels and Kae Tempest have also released music with the label.

Roots Manuva’s sync for Fighting For in the last series of Top Boy was shortlisted for the Music Week Awards last year.

In announcing the relaunch, the label stressed its commitment to new music and “the foundations that built its legacy”.

Its mission statement reads: “Big Dada is relaunched as a label run by black, POC & minority ethnic people for black, POC & minority ethnic artists (for lack of a better term).”



“A team of like minded individuals working together to form a community that champions, shines a light on, supports and nourishes the music & artists.”



It continues: “Working to amplify black and racialised artists’ voices, Big Dada looks to shift the narrative around this music, bypassing stereotypes to allow and encourage freedom to express oneself for who they are and want to be.

“Big Dada has a long history and heritage, which will be built upon whilst deepening its cultural identity by supporting and offering resources to a new generation of artists.”

Big Dada has also unveiled a new logo and revamped its website, which will house a resource section for music industry advice featuring tips on a range of issues including legal, distribution and mental health. It will also publish editorial, while the label will sell merchandise from sustainable clothing company Rapanui, finished by London-based black-owned independent embroiderers.

Details of new releases are expected soon.