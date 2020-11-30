Relentless marks 21st anniversary with music scholarship fund

Relentless Records is marking its 21st anniversary.

The date coincides with Relentless Records’ debut release in 1999, Artful Dodger’s Re-Rewind.

Relentless’ diverse range of artists include So Solid Crew, Daniel Bedingfield, DJ Pied Piper And The Masters Of Ceremonies, KT Tuntsall, Lethal Bizzle, Headie One and Tom Walker.

To celebrate the occasion, the Sony Music label said it “will recommit to its legacy of providing routes into the music industry to those who might not get the chance - by funding a scholarship to study for music industry qualifications.”

Relentless partners with the West London independent music venue Notting Hill Arts Club. By day, the venue is a classroom for the Notting Hill Academy Of Music, a music business school that offers vocational courses to get young people in the door of the music industry.

Alumni include Rob Ukaegbu, who signed Headie One to Relentless Records; Josephine Atie at Sony ATV; Dan Owusu, label boss at Dream Life Records; and David Sonubi, who alongside his brother, Jojo, founded No Signal radio station.

Label founder Shabs Jobanputra said: “We have always searched for UK subcultures, bringing those music scenes to mainstream attention, from UK garage to drill. But we have also promoted new generations of music industry executives that drive that change. We couldn’t think of a better way of celebrating 21 years of Relentless than committing to help more people, who are passionate about what we love to do.”

“I wanted to be in a learning environment with genuine music people who have careers currently in the music,” said Rob Ukaegbu of his time at the Academy, “For this reason, I think it is one of the most unique music courses around, as the lecturers are all a part of the music business in some form.”

Relentless will provide a fully paid scholarship each year for a new student. The nine-month course, a Level 4 in Creative Music Business, begins in February.

Entrants will be asked to submit a 1,500-word essay on why they want to do the course and work in the music industry. To apply for the scholarship click here.