Relentless Records launches new sublabel 21NHG

Today (April 21) marks the launch of a dedicated dance label 21NHG, a brand new sub-label of Relentless Records to “sign and develop the best dance and electronic talent”.

The launch is being marked with their first release by house duo Leftwing : Kody - ‘Deeper’ ft Darla Jade, which is available now across all DSPs. New signings also include Belfast-born DJ/Producer Ejeca and London-based UKG DJ/producer Higgo.

21NHG is a natural progression, building on what has already been a very successful few years for the label Ben Coates, Relentless Records

The label takes its name from the address of West London’s Notting Hill Arts Club. An official press release stated that the teams behind Relentless and Notting Hill Arts Club, “will use their extensive background of supporting artists, with a strong focus on amplifying the next generation of UK and global talent in the dance and electronic genre.”

Speaking about the launch, Ben Coates, MD of Relentless Records, said: “21NHG is a natural progression, building on what has already been a very successful few years for the label. Our aim is simple - to sign and develop the best dance and electronic talent and release fantastic records. The journey begins today with Leftwing : Kody, and our new signings Ejeca and Higgo in the coming weeks”

An official press release stated that further details of more releases are to follow soon.

Leftwing : Kody said: "It was great working on this record with Darla, the song came together really naturally and we are excited to get this released with the 21NHG team for their debut release. "

Design, artwork and branding for 21NHG will be curated by Amity Bloc, the people behind SG Lewis amongst many others.