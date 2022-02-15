Richard Antwi Scholarship opens for fifth round and confirms open day next month

The Richard Antwi Scholarship has opened for its fifth round, accepting applications from future music industry leaders from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds.

The scholarship application is open to students who already hold an offer of a place on the Music Business Management MA course at University of Westminster.

The Music Business Management MA course first open day of 2022 will take place in person on Wednesday, March 2 at 5.30pm-7pm.

Following a hiatus in 2020, after an extremely competitive round of applications, 2021 saw the scholarship award full bursaries to two talented scholars - Shanice Edwards and Idris Green-Holder. Universal Music UK supported the scholarship received by Idris Green-Holder, who will be placed into the company’s graduate programme as Richard Antwi Graduate Programme Executive.

The scholarship emerged from the abundance of goodwill Richard Antwi (pictured) left in his wake, following his sudden passing in 2017, amongst many industry figures who experienced his support and counsel directly.

The Richard Antwi Scholarship is establishing itself as a pathway into industry careers for diverse future industry leaders, through the work of a team of respected industry professionals who are committed to championing next generation talent.

The scholarship’s Industry champions Alec Boateng (co-president, 0207 Def Jam), Taponeswa Mavunga (director of Africa, Sony Music UK), alongside artist and industry executive Wretch 32, are supporting the announcement and encouraging aspiring future industry leaders to sign up now to the course open day to find out more.

The Richard Antwi Scholarship is an annual award comprising full course fees; a bursary of £10,500; mentorship and assistance with work placement aligned with the scholar’s professional focus and aspirations.

The first scholar was awarded in 2018 and this year will see the fifth scholar receive funding to continue Richard Antwi’s legacy of supporting and enabling young people to fulfil their music industry aspirations, and increase representation at every career stage in the industry. There have also been two associate scholars.

The scholarship is funded by all three UK major record labels, music publishers, and several of the top independent music companies and music law firms: Sony Music UK, Universal Music UK, Warner Music UK, Sony Music Publishing, XL Recordings, Beggars Group, Young, Clintons, Hoare Associates and Modest! Management.

Alec Boateng, co-President, 0207 Def Jam, said: “My connection with Richard Antwi was deep. When somebody goes through your life, they leave a mark. Thankful to him for all that he has given me, and so many other people. I love that his legacy is still felt and it’s a privilege to support the Richard Antwi Scholarship and its vision of increasing representation for our next generation of music industry leaders. This is a call to get involved and grab the opportunity now.”

This is your chance to seize the day, you could be the next Richard Antwi scholar Taponeswa Mavunga

Taponeswa Mavunga, director of Africa, Sony Music UK, said: “My 20-year friendship with Richard was a blessing and I feel honoured to support a cause he was passionate about for a second year - bringing through excellence in the next generation of cultural leaders. The Richard Antwi Scholarship is a route into the industry and the results speak for themselves. I’m so happy to support the call for those with aspirations of making it into the industry – this is your chance to seize the day, you could be the next Richard Antwi scholar.”

The scholarship is awarded in conjunction with the University of Westminster, to applicants who hold an offer of a place on the university’s highly regarded Music Business Management MA course.

The course acts as a bridge between academic study, research, and the professional world of music business. It was founded in 2016 by friends and family, as a response to the sudden death of industry lawyer, manager and entrepreneur, Richard Antwi, who had contributed to the Music Business Management MA course on numerous occasions as a guest lecturer.

Previous scholars include inaugural recipient Jojo Mukeza and Esther Bokuma (aka Estee Blu), both of whom are now placed within the industry, as well as associate scholars, Daniel Beckley and Isatta Sheriff.

Phillip Antwi said: “Six years on from Richard’s passing, it is truly amazing to see his legacy and vision still alive through the wonderful Richard Antwi Scholarship. My family and I are delighted that Richard’s scholarship now opens for its fifth round, as it allows us not only to honour and pay tribute to my brother Richard and what he stood for, but also to increase access and opportunities for diverse future leaders to make it through to careers in the industry through the trusted pathway that the scholarship provides.”

Jojo Mukeza, 2018 scholar, said “For the last 18 months I’ve been diligently navigating in this industry trying to find purpose and develop the essential skills needed to be successful in a high pressure, high stakes game. In many moments of isolation and doubt, I have always felt the presence and support of the Richard Antwi Scholarship Team.

“Almost three years have passed since I graduated and the continued support from the RAS team has been invaluable. I urge anyone that is seated in the corridor of the music business with hopes and dreams of getting into the industry, this is your call to please apply.”

Esther Bokuma, 2019 scholar, said “Receiving the scholarship has truly been a life changing experience. It unlocked knowledge and career opportunities that I hadn't considered prior to embarking on the MA course. I have really valued the support of the dedicated scholarship team and course leaders, not only during my degree but beyond graduation. They've been a source of encouragement, support and counsel as I continue to carve out my evolving and dynamic career.

“I’d encourage everyone who’s passionate about building a career in the music industry to come to the open day and find out how they can apply for the scholarship.”

The course details are here and scholarship application form is here.