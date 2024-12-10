Rising blues star Muireann Bradley signs with Decca Records and US partner label Verve Forecast

Decca Records and US partner label Verve Forecast have signed 18-year-old rising blues star Muireann Bradley.

Hailing from Ballybofey in County Donegal, Ireland, Bradley performed on this year's Jools Holland’s Hootenanny and is set to re-release her debut album, I Kept These Old Blues, on February 28 next year. The remastered version of her single, Candyman, is also out now.

Muireann performed a set at this year's Green Man Festival, opening the main stage on the final day, and following a headline show in Dublin in November, she has recently played a string of live dates including shows in York, Bristol, Liverpool, Brighton and London.

“Magic happens when Muireann performs,” Decca Records co-president Tom Lewis said. “She is utterly unique and totally spellbinding and summons the musical spirit of the blues greats.”

Jamie Krents, CEO and president of Verve Label Group, added, “Artists of Muireann’s talent don’t come along often and it’s an absolute honour to join our partners at Decca in being her record label of choice.”

“Signing with Decca and Verve Forecast is a dream come true for me,” added Bradley. “When I was very young, maybe eight years old, Decca was the first record label I became aware of. My dad always had a copy of the late great John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers Beano album in the car, and I remember asking, ‘Who is Decca?’ That was how I found out what a record label was. I get such an incredible thrill when I think about my debut album being re-released on such historic and iconic labels which are so synonymous with legends like Billie Holiday, Nina Simone and Ella Fitzgerald, as well as amazing contemporary artists like Melody Gardot and Jon Batiste.”

Pictured are (L-R): Sam Mumford (senior A&R Manager), John Bradley (Muireann’s father/manager), Tom Lewis (Decca co-president), Muireann Bradley, Laura Monks (Decca co-president), Andy Halliday (Earth Agency) and Orna Lyons (senior marketing manager).