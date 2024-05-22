RNIB honours Sir Robin Millar with lifetime achievement award

Sir Robin Millar has been recognised for his work in the sight loss sector at the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) See Differently Awards, supported by People’s Postcode Lottery.

Sir Robin Millar CBE, founder and creative consultant at Blue Raincoat Music, was awarded the 6th Duke of Westminster Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 RNIB See Differently Awards. The award recognises a person’s outstanding contributions to the sight loss sector.

Sir Robin was born with Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and was registered blind at age 16. He lost his sight completely at 35 years old.

The 6th Duke of Westminster Lifetime Achievement Award was presented by Matt Stringer, RNIB CEO, and Peter Leathem, CEO at PPL.

Accepting the award, Sir Robin said: “Initially, I felt flattered and honoured. However, when I was walking up the steps to accept my award, I suddenly realised I was in a room full of blind and partially sighted people, like myself, and I felt so humbled and emotional. There was a sense of comradeship. The RNIB See Differently Awards is a great example of how the world is moving forward to help break down those barriers faced by people with sight loss.

“The opportunities for blind and partially sighted people in the music industry have increased over the years, thanks to technology. Charities and organisations, like RNIB, campaigning for change is what has changed the landscape… Thank you RNIB for this award.”

A pioneer of digital technology, he produced albums including Diamond Life by Sade. In 2010, he moved away from full-time music production to give more time to his charitable work.

Sir Robin has worked to support disabled people in the UK, including being made the chair designate of disability charity Scope. He has held fundraising concerts and events for Oxfam, UNICEF, UNHCR, British Lung Foundation, Namibian Freedom Fighters, Artists Against Apartheid and many others.

RNIB CEO Matt Stringer said: “Sir Robin has made a remarkable contribution to the sight loss sector by dedicating his time in a number of ways. We’re honoured to present him with the 6th Duke of Westminster Lifetime Achievement Award. Congratulations, Robin!”