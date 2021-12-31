Rob Stringer, Spice Girls' Melanie Brown and Bernie Taupin recognised in New Year's Honours

Rob Stringer, chairman of Sony Music Group, has been awarded a CBE in the New Year’s Honours. The award is for services to the music industry and philanthropic endeavours.

In 2021, Stringer implemented Artists and Songwriters Forward, which creates more earnings opportunities for artists and songwriters.

Spice Girls member Melanie Brown has been awarded an MBE in the New Year’s Honours. The honour was for her work as a patron for Women’s Aid. Melanie Brown - better known as Mel B - was recognised for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women.

Bernie Taupin, lyricist for Sir Elton John, was awarded a CBE.

OBEs have gone to Scottish pianist Steven Osborne, Pauline Black from The Selecter and Mark Pemberton, director of the Association of British Orchestras.

Diversity star and Kiss Breakfast presenter Ashley Banjo was awarded an MBE for services to dance.

Smooth Radio/Classic FM presenter Margherita Taylor was recognised with an MBE for services to broadcasting and diversity. Classic FM's Moira Stuart has received a CBE.

Siobhan Kenny, former chief executive of Radiocentre, was awarded an MBE for services to commercial radio and young people.