Rob Stringer to receive 2022 Grammy Salute To Industry Icons award

The Recording Academy has announced that Rob Stringer will receive the 2022 Grammy Salute To Industry Icons award.

The Sony Music Group chairman is receiving the award for his “leadership, impact and dedication to advancing innovation in the music industry”, according to the statement.

Stringer will be celebrated at Clive Davis' and the Recording Academy's Pre-Grammy Gala, returning to the Beverly Hilton on January 30 2022, the evening preceding the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

"Rob has been one of the most influential leaders in our industry for decades," said Harvey Mason Jr, CEO of the Recording Academy. "His work in building a more inclusive culture in music and his love for real artists have been game changing. From introducing the world to so many talented artists to always putting them first, with initiatives like Artists Forward and Songwriters Forward, Rob's impact is massive. We take great pleasure in honouring him and his groundbreaking contributions to the music community at the 2022 Pre-Grammy Gala."

"A music man to his core, Rob Stringer is an innovator, a pioneer and a true champion for artists," said Clive Davis. "He has been at the front line of change in the music industry for decades, advancing social justice and tolerance, developing major global artists, all while spearheading hit after hit after hit. The night of the Pre-Grammy Gala is a night that celebrates music and it is also a night that celebrates that person who has uniquely contributed to the health of the music industry and to music itself. That person, this year, is most deservedly Rob Stringer."

Stringer has been chairman of Sony Music Group since 2019, after being appointed CEO of Sony Music Entertainment in 2016.

In 2021, he implemented the Artists Forward and Songwriters Forward programmes to create more earnings opportunities for artists and songwriters.The programmes also prioritise health and wellness support for creators around the world.

In 2020, he was instrumental in the launch of Sony Corp's $100 million Social Justice Fund to support social justice and anti-racist initiatives around the world.

Over the course of his career with Sony Music, Stringer has worked with global superstars including AC/DC, Adele, Barbra Streisand, Beyoncé, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Celine Dion, the Clash, Daft Punk, David Bowie, Depeche Mode, the Chicks, George Michael, Harry Styles, Jack White, John Legend, John Mayer, Pharrell Williams, Pink, Sade and Tony Bennett.

Stringer joins a prominent list of previous honorees, including Sean "Diddy" Combs, Herb Alpert & Jerry Moss, Clarence Avant, Irving Azoff, Martin Bandier, Sir Richard Branson, Jay-Z, Clive Davis, Ahmet Ertegun, David Geffen, Berry Gordy and Sir Lucian Grainge.