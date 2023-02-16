Robert Kyncl & Luz Avila Kyncl renew pledge for scholarship support at SUNY New Paltz

Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl and psychotherapist Luz Avila Kyncl have renewed their pledge to fund scholarship support at SUNY New Paltz (State University of New York).

They will support an additional five years of scholarship support for underrepresented students pursuing degrees in computer science and engineering.

Established in 2018, The Robert Kyncl ’95 and Luz Avila Kyncl ’96 Computer Science & Engineering Scholarship Fund offsets tuition costs for students, especially women and minorities, seeking careers in STEM. At least six new transfer students or current New Paltz students will receive the award each year.

The programme’s success has also led to the creation of the University’s Kyncl Scholars, a group of 16 students who are now building careers in their chosen field.

"We are pleased to renew our commitment toSUNY New Paltz and funding scholarships for students from underrepresented communities,” said Luz Avila Kyncl and Robert Kyncl, both alumni of the university. “State education provided us with great opportunities, both professionally and personally, and we want to help more students access those same benefits. In turn, this talented next generation will help drive change and contribute to a more representative workforce in dynamic industries.”

Together, they run the Kyncl Family Foundation, focused on education in traditionally underrepresented communities.

“The Kyncls’ generosity in this area sends an important message to prospective and current students that people in leadership positions believe in their ability to succeed,” said Erica Marks, vice president for development & alumni relations and executive director of the SUNY New Paltz Foundation. “The university is continually evolving to remain competitive in offering high-quality computer science and engineering education that prepares students for their future. Each year, a powerful new cohort of Kyncl Scholars will be equipped with the training to be effective and collaborative contributors in the community.”

The Kyncl Scholarship will support outstanding students who transfer from SUNY New Paltz’s regional community college partners.