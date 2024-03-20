Roland Corporation & UMG form strategic partnership covering AI in music creation

Roland Corporation and Universal Music Group have formed a strategic relationship in support of music artists and creators worldwide.

“United by a mutual desire for clarity of direction and intention to the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in music creation, the partnership involves the exploration of innovation sitting at the cross-section of music and technology,” said a statement.

Roland and UMG have published Principles for Music Creation with AI (aiformusic.info), a series of clarifying statements relating to the responsible use of AI in music creation, and will advocate their adoption across the music industry and creative community.

The principles highlight the opportunity for innovation with AI in music production, composition and songwriting while underscoring the need for transparency, equity, and community involvement. You can read the core principles below.

The electronic instruments company and major label aim to encourage the involvement of additional music organisations and stakeholders in support of these principles, to help create an ethical framework for musical creativity.

Additionally, the companies have prioritised initiatives including establishing a joint research and development hub, a collaborative research project focused on developing methods for confirming the origin and ownership of music, and the integration of Roland products and services in select Universal-owned music production facilities around the world.

Masahiro Minowa, chief innovation officer at Roland, said: “As companies who share a mutual history of technology innovation, both Roland and UMG believe that AI can play an important role in the creative process of producing music. We also have a deep belief that human creativity is irreplaceable, and it is our responsibility to protect artists’ rights. The Principles for Music Creation with AI establishes a framework for our ongoing collaboration to explore opportunities that converge at the intersection of technology and human creativity.”

Michael Nash, chief digital officer, EVP at Universal Music Group, said: “At UMG, we have long recognised and embraced the potential of AI to enhance and amplify human creativity, advance musical innovation, and expand the realms of audio production and sound technology. This can only happen if it is applied ethically and responsibly across the entire industry. We are delighted to collaborate with Roland, to explore new opportunities in this area together, while helping to galvanise consensus among key stakeholders across music’s creative community to promote adoption of these core principles with the goal of ensuring human creativity continues to thrive alongside the evolution of new technology.”

Naoshi Fujikura, president & CEO, Universal Music Japan, said: “Japan has a unique history of pioneering cutting-edge technology that has played a huge role in shaping music culture globally. I see similar opportunities with generative AI, provided we start from a foundation of protecting human creativity and securing the interests of our artists. I hope that together with Roland, we can build upon our legacy of innovation and continue to enhance creativity and the production of music for years to come.”

The core Principles for Music Creation with AI are as follows:

• We believe music is central to humanity.

• We believe humanity and music are inseparable.

• We believe that technology has long supported human artistic expression, and applied sustainably, AI will amplify human creativity.

• We believe that human-created works must be respected and protected.

• We believe that transparency is essential to responsible and trustworthy AI.

• We believe the perspectives of music artists, songwriters, and other creators must be sought after and respected.

• We are proud to help bring music to life.