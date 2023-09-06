Rolling Stones announce Hackney Diamonds LP release for October 20, drop new single Angry

The Rolling Stones have confirmed the release of their first album of new material in 18 years.

Hackney Diamonds (Polydor/Geffen) will be released on October 20 and is likely to be one of the biggest sellers of Q4. The band have dropped lead single Angry and its video, directed by Francois Rousselet and starring Sydney Sweeney.

The Stones peaked at No.1 with their last album, covers set Blue & Lonesome, in 2016, as well as reaching the summit with the Goats Head Soup reissue in 2020. But this is their first record of new material since 2005’s A Bigger Bang.

During an entertaining launch event with Jimmy Fallon at Hackney Empire (globally via YouTube), the band confirmed that the late Charlie Watts appears on the record along with former member Bill Wyman.

“Ever since Charlie is gone it’s different, he’s number four,” said Keith Richards. “He’s missing, of course he’s missed incredibly, but thanks to Charlie we have Steve Jordan [the drummer] who was his recommendation if anything should happen to him.

“He’s been a friend of ours so he was a natural progression, it would have been a lot harder without Charlie’s blessing.”

“We had the original rhythm section on one track,” added Sir Mick Jagger.

Lady Gaga also appears on the album. "Lady Gaga sings really sweet on [new song] Sweet Sound Of Heaven," said Ronnie Wood.

The 12-track album was recorded in various locations around the world, including Henson Recording Studios, Los Angeles; Metropolis Studios, London; Sanctuary Studios, Nassau; Electric Lady Studios, New York; and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios, also in New York.

Hackney Diamonds marks the Rolling Stones’ first collaboration with Andrew Watt, who was named Producer Of The Year at the 2021 Grammys. Watt has worked with Post Malone, Iggy Pop and Elton John.

PHOTO: Mark Seliger