Rough Bones label and management firm opens office in Nigeria

Rough Bones, named Best Boutique Label at the 2023 AIM Awards, has opened a new office in Lagos, Nigeria, as it expands into the Afrobeat genre.

As part of its new Afro Impact initiative, the London headquartered company will work with Afrobeat acts in 2025 for strategic crossover opportunities in the US, UK and Europe. It will also sign and develop several emerging Afrobeat artists to its label and distribution rosters.

The label and management company will work alongside other labels and secure brand opportunities, as well as promoting festival stage takeovers and themed live shows at venues in the UK and Europe to spotlight the Afrobeat and rap genre.

To bolster its Afrobeat output, Rough Bones has established itself in the genre’s home territory of Nigeria, opening a new office in Lagos. It is currently run by Jeffrey Onuoha (senior A&R, Afrobeat/Afro-fusion), Daisy Ogunlana (operations manager), Eskor Umo (digital strategy) and Samuel Mark (A&R scout Afrobeat/Afro-fusion) with a recruitment drive to further grow the team currently underway.

This new Afrobeat activity adds to Rough Bones’ activity in the pop and dance markets. The company already boasts a label, distribution and management roster, which has brought releases to market featuring artists like Kehli and 49th & Main, Starling, Ojo, Kid Eternal and Shosh, Redondo, Shaun Dean, BuzzLow, Aleesia and more.

Rough Bones’ passion for A&R is at the heart of this journey Stella Reid

Stella Reid, creative lead, Rough Bones, said: “We are thrilled to announce this exciting expansion into West African territories with focus on Afrobeat and Afro-fusion related genres. Rough Bones’ passion for A&R is at the heart of this journey – we’re here to scout, support, and celebrate the next wave of Afrobeat stars, creating avenues for cross-cultural collaborations that resonate globally. With new strategic partnerships in distribution, publishing, and marketing on the horizon, we’re committed to championing these artists with integrity, respect, and a bold vision for taking the music worldwide.”

Henrik Hansen, business lead, Rough Bones, said: “At Rough Bones, we believe that data is the foundation of sustainable growth and informed decision-making. Over the past few months, I’ve led extensive research into the Afrobeat market and the immense opportunities it holds, particularly in West Africa.

“We’re exploring cutting-edge streaming and analytics tools tailored for this genre, designed to bring transparency and provide artists with clear insights into their audience reach and impact. Our focus is on empowering our label, our artists, and the genre itself with the resources to thrive in an ever-evolving global music landscape.”