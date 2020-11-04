Rough Trade reveals trading plans during lockdown

Rough Trade has revealed its trading plan during the English lockdown, which takes effect from Thursday (November 5).

Because they are considered non-essential, record shops are unable to open as normal under the Covid-19 restrictions in place in England until at least December 2.

While that is likely to impact indie retail and HMV during the busy Q4 period, many record shops put in place measures during the previous lockdown that allow them to continue trading online. Record Store Day went ahead with three vinyl drops, including an option for online orders.

Rough Trade has confirmed that all stores will be open for click & collect purchases from Monday to Saturday, 11am-6pm. In the UK, Rough Trade has two stores in London as well as shops in Bristol and Nottingham.

As well as an online mail-order operation, Rough Trade can take phone orders during store hours for delivery or click & collect. It opened a dedicated e-commerce fulfillment centre in Bristol earlier this year.

“When consumer demand was forced entirely online, our immediate challenge was being able to fulfil orders in a timely manner,” said Rough Trade director Stephen Godfroy. “This new, dedicated facility is now enabling us to provide a first-class online service, combining personable customer care with prompt delivery, ensuring our rapidly increasing number of new online customers keep returning after their all-important first purchase.”

Rough Trade is set to launch its popular albums of the year promotion in the coming weeks.