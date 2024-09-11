Rough Trade to open branch in London's Denmark Street

Rough Trade will open their new UK branch in London’s Denmark Street.

Rough Trade will join the many instrument shops and venues in the famous music street known as ‘Tin-Pan Alley’. It will be the first time the iconic street has had a record shop, as well as a further boost for physical music.

Rough Trade Denmark Street opens its two-story site in mid-October. Music Week broke the news last month that the indie retailer was eyeing expansion in the capital.

Although the Denmark Street store will not offer a live performance space, it will host album signings and work in partnership with neighbouring venues HERE and The Lower Third.

The opening in Denmark Street will make it Rough Trade's seventh UK store. In London, it joins three other sites – Rough Trade West and East, as well as Soho, where the existing store in Rag & Bone on Beak Street will be re-branded to Rough Trade Vintage, offering quality used vinyl. Rough Trade also has stores in Nottingham, Bristol and Liverpool.

As part of the wider immersive arts and culture district Outernet London, Denmark Street has been preserved and enhanced with new music businesses continuing to open.

Lawrence Montgomery, managing director, Rough Trade UK, said: “We are thrilled to bring Rough Trade to London’s iconic Denmark Street, a location that holds such a profound place in the city's music history. Our new store will house an extensive selection of curated vinyl across all genres, as well as a specialist book selection and exclusive merchandise. With its rich heritage and ongoing legacy, Denmark Street is the perfect setting for our next chapter, fostering its own unique community, while also offering all the vibrancy and expertise customers have come to expect when visiting Rough Trade. We look forward to welcoming music fans to explore, discover and celebrate music and culture, continuing our tradition of being more than just a record store.”

Philip O’Ferrall, CEO Outernet Global, said: “I am very proud to have such a famous and well respected name come to Denmark Street. It is so fitting and continues our mission to honour and enhance the musical legacy of this area. Denmark Street has benefited from the increased footfall the Outernet District has created and Rough Trade’s arrival will see fans coming to buy music of all genres in a welcoming and inclusive environment.”