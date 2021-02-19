Round Hill launches neighbouring rights division Sound Hill

Round Hill Music has launched Sound Hill, a new division that will provide artists, session musicians, producers, engineers, mixers and owners of master recordings with a new service to collect worldwide neighbouring rights.

Round Hill has been collecting its own label share of neighbouring rights since 2015. The expansion of the service with the launch of Sound Hill is in recognition that this is one of the music industry’s fastest-growing revenue streams. The company already has a diverse roster of acquisitions and administration deals in the neighbouring rights sector.

Sound Hill will be overseen by Robert Brenner, manager of royalty services and label operations at Round Hill. His team will be responsible for ensuring each artist’s repertoire is registered accurately with neighbouring rights societies worldwide, tracking international income and optimising data.

A key part of Sound Hill’s offering will be the provision of royalty financing for neighbouring rights. The company aims to pay cash for a full or partial acquisition of these rights, or cash advances in exchange for long-term administration rights with a pre-determined commission on the royalties collected.

“Sound Hill views this as a potential lifeline for touring artists who may require financing to tide them over during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis,” said the company in a statement.

Robert Brenner said: “Round Hill has been collecting its own label share of neighbouring rights for many years and the launch of Sound Hill acknowledges that this is an area where our company can provide real value to artists and others who need a highly efficient collection service alongside royalty financing.”

Josh Gruss, CEO of Round Hill, said: “We are always looking to offer more services to our artists and Sound Hill will give us the ability to provide them and others with a world class service run by an amazing team who have the experience and expertise to maximise the huge opportunities now available in this fast-growing space.”