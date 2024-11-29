Sabrina Carpenter's Short N' Sweet reaches platinum sales status

Sabrina Carpenter’s hit album Short N’ Sweet has achieved platinum status, Music Week can reveal.

Carpenter’s international breakthrough album passed 300,000 sales last week, according to the Official Charts Company.

The chart-topping LP’s sales total is now at 302,940 units, including 80,849 physical sales, 2,385 downloads and 219,706 sales-equivalent streams.

Short N’ Sweet debuted at No.1 in August with week one consumption of 89,658 units. Although it has so far only spent a single week at the summit, heavy streaming consumption means that it has never left the Top 3 in the past 13 weeks.

In terms of the biggest albums of the year, Carpenter’s album is now in pursuit of Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft (310,269 units) and Noah Kahan’s Stick Season (317,037 units in 2024).

Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department is the runaway leader in the biggest albums of 2024 (716,239 units).

Sabrina Carpenter has spent 21 weeks at No.1 in the singles chart in 2024 with Espresso (1,627,111), Please Please Please (1,048,841) and Taste (655,522).

Other tracks from Short N’ Sweet have also made an impact, including Bed Chem (No.6, 306,654 units) and Juno (No.24, 193,558 units).

Older songs from Carpenter have also seen streaming momentum including a new peak for Feather in 2024 (No.19, 578,704 units), along with continued consumption for Skin (No.28 in 2021, 162,997 units), and Nonsense (No.32 in 2023, 577,676 units).

