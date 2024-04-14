SAG-AFTRA reaches new deal with major labels covering 'ethical and responsible' use of AI

The US trade union SAG-AFTRA and major record labels have reached a tentative multi-year agreement that will cover the responsible use of AI for recording artists.

It follows the Artist Rights Alliance’s open letter urging tech platforms to “stop devaluing music”.

SAG-AFTRA members formed part of the strike action in Hollywood over issues including the use of AI to reproduce actors on screen.

Covering the period starting January 1, 2021, and ending December 31, 2026, the successor contract to the SAG-AFTRA National Code of Fair Practice for Sound Recordings includes Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and Disney Music Group.

The SAG-AFTRA executive committee has approved the tentative agreement. It will now be sent to members for ratification.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA national executive director & chief negotiator, said: “SAG-AFTRA and the music industry’s largest record labels have reached a groundbreaking agreement establishing, for the first time, collective bargaining guardrails assuring singers and recording artists ethical and responsible treatment in the use of artificial intelligence in the music industry. It is a testament to our mutual unwavering commitment to work together to safeguard the rights, dignity and creative freedom of our members.

“This agreement ensures that our members are protected. SAG-AFTRA stands firm in the belief that while technology can enhance the creative process, the essence of music must always be rooted in genuine human expression and experience. We look forward to working alongside our industry partners to foster an environment where innovation serves to elevate, not diminish, the unique value of each artist’s contribution to our rich cultural tapestry.”

SAG-AFTRA stands firm in the belief that while technology can enhance the creative process, the essence of music must always be rooted in genuine human expression Duncan Crabtree-Ireland

The Record Label Negotiating Committee said: “We are pleased to reach this agreement with SAG-AFTRA and continue our strong partnership as we enter this exciting and fast-moving new era for music and artists. Together, we’ll chart a successful course forward, embracing new opportunities and facing our common challenges, strengthened by our shared values and commitment to human artistry.”

Under this agreement, the terms “artist”, “singer” and “royalty artist” only include humans.

“In this agreement, clear and conspicuous consent, along with minimum compensation requirements and specific details of intended use, are required prior to the release of a sound recording that uses a digital replication of an artist’s voice,” said a statement.

SAG-AFTRA represents approximately 160,000 actors, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, programme hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, influencers and other entertainment and media professionals.