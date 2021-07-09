Sainsbury's to stop selling CDs as consumers switch to streaming

Sainsbury’s is to stop selling CDs and DVDs as consumers make the switch to streaming.

The decision is a blow for physical music sales, which represented 18.3% of the market last week, according to Official Charts Company data. There will now be fears that other chains will follow Sainsbury’s decision to withdraw CDs.

The chain said CDs and DVDs will be phased out, though vinyl will continue to be sold in some stores. The format has been growing for the last 13 years and sales of vinyl LPs were up 16.1% year-on-year in the first three months of 2021 to pass a million units (1,080,653)

Space for physical entertainment has been under pressure in supermarkets in recent years, as CD releases have failed to deliver the blockbuster sales of the past.

“Our customers increasingly go online for entertainment, so earlier this year we took the decision to gradually phase out the sale of DVDs and CDs, so that we can dedicate extra space to food and popular products like clothing and homewares,” a Sainsbury’s spokesperson told Music Week.

Sainsbury’s decision will also be a blow to the declining compilations market, which relies on CD sales. Physical compilation sales are down 11.1% for the year to date, compared to an increase of 3.9% for physical artist albums.

