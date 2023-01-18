Sampling platform Tracklib makes key appointments to build on growth

Tracklib has made key appointments to build on its growth in the past year.

The platform has a catalogue of pre-cleared music for sampling, which is available for artists, producers and creators to discover, license and use in their work.



According to the announcement, over the past year Tracklib has seen a “significant increase” in the number of music creators curious about sampling as an element in their creative process. Sampling has become a component in nearly 20% of hit songs on the US Hot 100 chart.

Targeting further growth opportunities, Tracklib has recruited new talent to be part of their expanding team.

Andreas Liffgarden has joined the Tracklib board as an advisor. Liffgarden is the founder of Soundtrack Your Brand and former global head of telecom business development at Spotify.

Michael Cassidy has been appointed chief product and technology officer. Cassidy is a former chief innovation officer at Fuga and was a consultant on strategy and technology for Downtown Music Holdings.

“Curiosity and innovation drive me,” said Andreas Liffgarden. “Through my past work, I realised the opportunity in building a platform that could support the music industry in scaling and monetising the B2B music space.”

Michael Cassidy said there are opportunities for building and monetising new verticals.

“Tracklib, with its impressive brand, producer network and YouTube following, is the perfect starting point for how original recordings can be used in music,” he said.

“We are delighted that Tracklib has been able to attract Andreas and Michael at a time when we are accelerating [in] many areas,” says Per Aspemar, CEO of Tracklib. “Producers and artists turn to Tracklib for discovery and innovation – this will only grow stronger over the next year and beyond.”

Trackib’s catalogue consists of 100,000 original recordings from over 400 record labels and publishers around the world. It includes music ranging from Isaac Hayes and Mozart to jazz artist Bob James. Samples from Tracklib have been used by artists including Kendrick Lamar, J Cole, Nas, Phantogram, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled and Brockhampton.