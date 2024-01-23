Santa Anna Label Group teams with Drake's OVO Sound for artist and label services

Santa Anna Label Group has invested in and formed a partnership with OVO Sound, the Canadian label co-founded by Drake.

Santa Anna, which Todd Moscowitz launched last year with Sony Music, will provide additional artist and label services to the Canadian music label to further expand its national and international profile.

OVO Sound is an independent record label that was formed in 2012 by Drake, Noah “40” Shehib and Oliver El-Khatib. Based in Toronto, it will remain a standalone record label distributed and marketed through Santa Anna Label Group.

Through the partnership, Santa Anna Label Group and its partners will provide OVO Sound with additional A&R support, production, finance and accounting, marketing and promotion, as well as artist and label services to grow OVO Sound’s business and attract Canadian and international artists.

This partnership comes ahead of OVO Sound artist PartyNextDoor’s new album P4, set to be released in Q1.

Todd Moscowitz, founder of Santa Anna, said: “After 10 years, it’s exciting to reunite with Drake, Morgan, 40, Oliver and the OVO Sound team to collaborate on new ways to support their impressive roster of artists. Together, I look forward to working with a best-in-class management team to develop opportunities to help scale their business and take their artistry to new heights.”

“OVO has always been about music first,” said OVO Sound president Mr Morgan. “Together with Drake, 40, and Oliver, we're excited to partner with like-minded people in Todd, Lee and the Santa Anna team. We feel strongly that the combination of our teams will allow for both our current and future artists to flourish.”

Current artists include PartyNextDoor, Majid Jordan, Naomi Sharon, Roy Woods, Smiley and Popcaan, in addition to Drake collaborations with artists such as Bad Bunny, Central Cee, Blocboy JB and Dave, as well as the creation of the Top Boy soundtrack.