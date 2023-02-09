Sarah Desmond and Jennifer Hills promoted to co-MDs at Universal Music UK's Globe

Sarah Desmond and Jennifer Hills have been promoted to co-MDs of Globe, Universal Music UK’s brand partnerships and sync division.

The appointments were announced by Marc Robinson, Globe president and co-president of Mercury Studios.

It represents a major evolution for the sync and brand partnership teams, as they come together for the first time under the leadership of Hills and Desmond, supported by Globe’s general manager, Lucie Avery.

Desmond and Hills joined Globe in 2009 and 2012 respectively as senior directors before moving up to SVPs in 2016.

Now entering their 10th year together at Globe, the pair have led many campaigns with global brands for artists including Sam Fender, Florence + The Machine, The Chemical Brothers, Sam Smith, Paul McCartney, Yungblud, Rihanna, Ellie Goulding, Mabel, Lewis Capaldi and Sigrid.

Globe was nominated in three categories at last year’s Music Week Awards, including Music & Brand Partnership and Sync Team Of The Year.

Adam Soffe returns to Globe in March as VP/head of sync, creative. Reporting to Hills and Desmond on the sync side, he has industry experience including senior positions at Ministry of Sound, Bucks Music Publishing, Good Soldier and NWS Music Group. Soffe has a track record of signing successful artists, writers and composers in the film, TV advertising and gaming industries, and has delivered high-profile sync campaigns for artists including London Grammar, Mura Masa and Freya Ridings.

Completing Globe’s new-look sync team, Neil Mulford has been promoted to VP/head of sync, licensing. Mulford has worked on campaigns for Celeste, Dusty Springfield, Elbow, Elton John and Metallica.

Marc Robinson, president of Globe, said: “Jennifer and Sarah have been pivotal to Globe’s extraordinary success creatively and commercially over the last decade. Their ambitious approach has transformed our brands approach and will bring fresh thinking to our ever-evolving sync strategy.

“We're delighted to welcome back Adam, and together with the vast experience Neil and Lucie bring, the team will become even stronger. Globe's success has always been built on team spirit and ingenuity, and we're incredibly excited for this new chapter."

PHOTO: (L-R) Sarah Desmond and Jennifer Hills

PHOTO CREDIT: Carsten Windhorst