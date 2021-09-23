Sarah Ismail unveiled as Warner Music Philippines MD

Warner Music Group has announced the promotion of Sarah Ismail to managing director, Warner Music Philippines.

Ismail will begin her new role on October 1, with a remit to oversee Warner Music operations throughout the Philippines.

As a core member of Warner Music’s regional executive team, Sarah will oversee its operations throughout the Philippines. Based in Manila, she will report to Simon Robson, president, international, recorded music, Warner Music Group.

Ismail has been with WMG since 2019 and currently serves as regional marketing director for Greater China & South East Asia, leading the company’s regional marketing team and mentoring its affiliates.

Over 10 years in the industry, including a spell at Universal Music Group, she has worked on campaigns including Lady Gaga’s first-ever showcase in Asia, and debut gigs in Cambodia for Jessie J and Demi Lovato. She has played a key role in breaking acts including Calum Scott and Greyson Chance in Asia.

The Philippines is a country with enormous potential Sarah Ismail

Sarah Ismail said: “I couldn’t be more excited about stepping into this role. The Philippines is one of our key markets in South East Asia, as the digital business there has grown tremendously. Manila itself has become a major target for upcoming artists and is a “trigger city”, capable of propelling tracks to become global hits. The Philippines is a country with enormous potential. It has an abundance of homegrown talent and a culture that recognises the importance of music and what it means to us all. We will be working hard to build on our domestic roster, while ensuring that our international acts continue to flourish.”

Simon Robson added: “I am delighted that Sarah’s ability, strategic vision and unparalleled drive have enabled her to rise from within Warner Music to the top job in the Philippines. The country’s music scene has experienced significant growth recently and our domestic talents are becoming increasingly influential on the global entertainment platform. Sarah’s appointment represents Warner Music’s efforts in accelerating the development of these local artists. She has a brilliant track record in marketing, branding, advertising and events, and we will be harnessing her expertise as well as the company’s worldwide network of resources to amplify our Filipino artists’ stories internationally.”