Sea Girls launch label with Believe - execs talk 2024 album campaign, live growth and co-writing

Sea Girls have confirmed details of their third album, Midnight Butterflies, the first on their own label.

The band have partnered with Believe on their own independent label, Alt. Records. The album, featuring previous singles Weekends & Workdays and Young Strangers, will be released on June 14.

Tim Major, co-MD, Sony Music Publishing, said: “As well as being a charismatic frontman, Henry [Camamile] has always been a driven and talented songwriter who crafts songs that are perfect for playing to the arena and festival audiences that the band have become accustomed to. He also continues to be a magnet for collaboration with top-class writers and producers.”

For this album, Major noted that Camamile has teamed up with Harry Styles’ collaborator Kid Harpoon (on Young Strangers) and The Nocturns (Mimi Webb), as well as Sony Music Publishing songwriters Dan Bryer (Tom Grennan), Matt Schwartz (Yungblud) and Benjy Gibson (Fred Again.., BTS, Aitch).

“The quality really shines through in the songs on this record and it's a fitting soundtrack to the continued rise of Sea Girls,” added Major.

The band have gone down the label services route with Believe following a successful spell with Polydor, including a Brit Certified Breakthrough for their debut.

Alex Kennedy, MD of Believe UK, said: “We’ve been closely following Sea Girls' ascent and are excited to be part of their journey going forward. Their upcoming album, which sounds absolutely massive, is a testament to their artistic vision, exceptional talent and ability to create music that resonates with audiences worldwide. We’re thrilled to support them in a way that respects their creative independence while leveraging our expertise and setting them up for further international success.”

Believe increased their market share significantly in 2023 as one of the key independent players in label and artist services.

Betsy Chadbourn, head of digital marketing at Believe UK, added: “At Believe, our unwavering commitment to innovation, creativity and a digital-first ethos, fuels a hope that our campaigns redefine industry norms. Our focus on audience development and fan-first activations drives strategic growth, seamlessly blending physical sales with cutting-edge streaming initiatives.

“Sea Girls exemplify this synergy, as evidenced by their remarkable dedication to creating original content for their fans and a 25% growth alone in the last year, across primary platforms. As we embark on this new chapter with them, we're excited to pioneer a transformative approach where technology and creativity converge, propelling them to new heights in the digital landscape."

Their upcoming album is a testament to their artistic vision, exceptional talent and ability to create music that resonates with audiences worldwide Alex Kennedy

Sea Girls released two Top 3 albums – 2020’s Open Up Your Head (53,564 sales to date – Official Charts Company) and 2022 follow-up Homesick (20,832 sales).

“For any team working with bands, it is about being in it for the long haul of the artist and their audience development,” said manager Rachel Chapman. “It takes patience, vision and hard work. Step by step, album by album, Sea Girls are growing a dedicated hardcore audience of big chorus loving fans.

“The band’s love of pop rooted within alternative music is for them the craft of making music, and they continue to build on this with their strength live. Sea Girls’ passion for songwriting means we always have an album or two’s worth of songs written as we approach the recording process. On this record the band themselves removed any glass ceiling of expectation resulting in an album that is both ambitious and commercial in equal measures.

“Sea Girls are immensely proud of this record and the effortless, enjoyable collaborations with outstanding creatives. The result is their first album without compromise, reflecting the joy and energy they brought to the scene with their debut.”

Sea Girls begin the year with their first tour of Australia in January, followed by a sold-out mini UK Young Strangers tour in March ahead of summer festivals. They played Alexandra Palace in December 2022 and supported Louis Tomlinson at the O2 Arena last year, as well as performing at Reading & Leeds Festivals.

“Live is always the best indication of a band’s growth, and Sea Girls, having released two albums in lockdown and [encountered] extraordinary obstacles over the last three years, have continued to grow on headline tours and festival billings,” said Chapman. “A true indicator of any band who aspires to longevity.”

The new album’s title track, Midnight Butterflies, was co-written, produced and mixed with Yungblud collaborator Matt Schwartz. First On My List was co-written and produced with Rich Cooper, who has previously worked with Rina Sawayama and CMAT.

The Nocturns worked on the comeback single Weekends & Workdays, while a forthcoming single is co-written with Dan Bryer.

“Stepping into their world on this album has been such a rewarding process – there are songs that tackle everything from identity, nostalgia to questioning the meaning of life,” said Bryer. “But it’s all done through their lens and in a way you can absolutely scream along and dance too.”