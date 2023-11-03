Sean Michael Gross promoted to vice president of Warner Classics UK & North America

Sean Michael Gross has been promoted to the new role of vice president, Warner Classics UK & North America.

Gross has headed up Warner Classics in the UK since joining the company in 2021.

In his new expanded role, he will split his time between London and the US, and continue to report to Alain Lanceron, president, Warner Classics and Erato.

Gross has previously served on the senior leadership teams of top classical music agencies in London and New York, spearheading digital development and organisational transformations.

Originally from California, Gross has run Warner Classics in the UK for two years, during which time he has grown the label’s market share, established emerging acts such as Abel Selaocoe, Fatma Said and Riopy, and successfully led a campaign to reform the Official Classical Charts to make them more inclusive.

There has never been a more exciting time for classical music Sean Michael Gross

Sean Michael Gross said: “I’ve been honoured to serve as the steward of our incredible artists and catalogue in the UK these past two years, and am excited to now add North America to my remit. In my view, there has never been a more exciting time for classical music, with the breadth of new artists and repertoire that are expanding our definition of the genre, and more than a century of recorded music accessible at every curious listener’s fingertips.”

Alain Lanceron said: "Sean has been a tremendous asset to our global Classics team in the last couple of years. He is always at the forefront of change in the classical music sector, taking an innovative approach that embraces the future. I know that he’ll do a fantastic job leading our North American operations.”

Gross began his music career working as a jazz saxophonist and later gained professional experience at global artist management agency IMG Artists, arts PR firm 21C Media Group and music management company Askonas Holt.

Since 2022, he has served on the board of governors of the Guildhall School of Music & Drama.