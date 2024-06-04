Sean Stevenson to lead MNRK Music Group

MNRK Music Group company president and CEO Chris Taylor has resigned from the company, effective June 28. Taylor will take the artist management division with him.

Sean Stevenson, chief operating officer of MNRK Music Group, will move into the lead role at MNRK from July 1.

Stevenson said: “We wish Chris the best in his future endeavors. He’s been a great leader and partner over the years, and I look forward to continuing the growth of MNRK with the whole team.”

Chris Taylor joined the company in 2016 to run the music division of Entertainment One. As part of the eOne executive team, he contributed to the company’s overall strategy and eventual sale to Hasbro for $4 billion in 2020.

In 2021, Hasbro sold the music division to Blackstone for $385 million and changed the name to MNRK Music Group.

During Taylor’s tenure, the company achieved success with acts including The Lumineers, Pop Evil, Jonathan McReynolds, High On Fire and more.

MNRK Music Group has recording and music publishing divisions operating in every major music market.