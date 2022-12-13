Sean Warner appointed president of Universal Music Australia & New Zealand

Sean Warner has been promoted to president of Universal Music Australia & New Zealand.

Warner will succeed George Ash, who previously announced his intention to retire from his position at UMA. The promotion is effective January 1, 2023

Having joined UMA in 2007 as national sales manager, he most recently served as senior vice president of commercial, responsible for the commercial growth, innovation and digital development for UMA & New Zealand. He has led the company’s commercial business over the past 15 years, in addition to overseeing the commercial strategy in Southeast Asia (SEA), launching Bravado’s merchandise and licensing operations in the Australia & New Zealand (ANZ) region, and developing UMA’s eCommerce business.

Sean Warner said: “It is an honour and a privilege to take on this role as President of Universal Music Australia & New Zealand. As the region’s leading music company, we will continue to innovate and evolve our businesses, and support our artists and labels as they deliver the very best music and culture to fans. I look forward to working hand in hand with my colleagues to build on our successes together and would like to thank Sir Lucian for his belief in me, and to George for his friendship, faith and guidance during my time at UMA.”

Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman and CEO of UMG, said: “Sean’s deep understanding of the Australian market combined with his operational experience and the respect he has earned from his UMG colleagues and artists—both domestic and international—makes him the ideal executive to take on the role of President. I’m confident he will expand our track record of creative and commercial success in a market that is so culturally important.”

Earlier this year, Warner launched Commercial+, a centralised division within UMA that provides support and strategy across company areas including Social, Streaming, Content, Data and Audience, eCommerce, Commercial partnerships, Catalogue and Sales. It is also dedicated to creating opportunities for artists and labels within ANZ and globally.

Prior to working at UMA, Warner held senior roles across music, media and entertainment organisations including BMG Interactive, Sony PlayStation, DMX Music and Foxtel.