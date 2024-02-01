Seat at the Table 2024: Representation of women on UK music trade association boards up to 52%

Women In CTRL’s 2024 Seat at the Table report is published today (February 1), and it shows a big shift in terms of representation.

According to the influential study, representation of women on UK music trade association boards has risen to 52%. This reflects substantial progress since the inaugural 2020 report, where women held just 32% of seats.

It is the third Seat at the Table 2024 report published by Women In CTRL, as part of a commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity within the music industry.

The report examines the representation of women in executive teams, including in CEO and chairperson positions, across the boards of UK Music and the 10 music trade associations that make up the umbrella trade body.

The 10 organisations covered are:

AIM (Association of Independent Music)

BPI (British Phonographic Industry)

FAC (Featured Artists Coalition)

The Ivors Academy

MMF (Music Managers Forum)

MPA (Music Publishers Association)

MPG (Music Producers Guild)

Musicians Union

PPL (Phonographic Performance Ltd)

PRS for Music

Seat at the Table 2024 is sponsored by the BPI, and highlights improvements across the industry, focusing on the organisations, people and initiatives that have been instrumental in driving meaningful change.

“By profiling leading women and non-binary individuals who contribute significantly to the industry's landscape, the report aims to showcase their accomplishments, the challenges they had to overcome, and the collective strides made towards a more diverse and equitable future,” said a statement.

Key Findings from the report are:

– 52% of board members across the UK Music trade bodies are women. An increase from 32% in 2020 and 42% in 2021.

– 16% of board members across the organisations are women from a global majority background. An increase from 3% in 2020 and 7% in 2021.

– 100% of the organisations featured have increased their gender representation on their boards.

– Over 55% of organisations have achieved 50% gender representation on their boards.

The report also shows that 45% of chief executives across the UK Music trade bodies are women, an increase from 20% in 2020 and 2021.

Furthermore, 27% of chairs across the UK Music trade bodies are women, an increase from 0% in 2020 and 9% in 2021, while 18% of chairs in 2024 are women from a global majority background.

More than 50% of executive teams across the organisations are made up of women and non-binary individuals, 14% of which are women from a global majority background.

Organisations highlighted in the report for progress include the BPI’s executive team including Jo Twist, Sophie Jones, MJ Olaore and YolanDa Brown as chair; Naomi Pohl as general secretary of the Musicians’ Union; and PPL for progress on board diversity and EDI strategy.

Nadia Khan (pictured), Women In CTRL founder, said: “Surpassing the 50% representation milestone in the boardroom is a powerful signal of the progress and change resulting from the music industry's recent commitments to inclusivity and diversity. It demonstrates that concerted efforts lead to tangible change, and I'm proud of the progress we've collectively achieved.

“Through this report, we wanted to celebrate the industry leaders and organisations that have been instrumental in driving this progress, spotlighting inspiring women leaders as well as celebrating male advocates who play a vital role in this progress. However, our work is far from over. The call to action in this report echoes loudly – succession planning remains pivotal for our industry's sustained success. Fostering inclusivity at the leadership level not only safeguards progress but also lays the foundation for a future that authentically mirrors the rich diversity of the music industry.”

It demonstrates that concerted efforts lead to tangible change, and I'm proud of the progress we've collectively achieved Nadia Khan

Participating trade organisations have committed to the UK Music 10 Point Plan, including a goal of achieving 50% gender representation and 30% ethnicity representation within their respective organisations. Collectively, the organisations featured in the report have achieved both gender and ethnicity targets.

The recommendation of the Seat at the Table report calls upon organisations to consider succession planning and launch a new membership sign-up for women and non-binary individuals interested in board positions.

“By cultivating a pipeline of talented women and non-binary individuals interested in board roles, organisations ensure a smooth transition and a continuity of leadership that is reflective of changing demographics and societal values,” stated the report.

Women In CTRL hosted an exclusive event yesterday (January 31) at PPL’s central London offices. The event featured speakers including Dr Jo Twist, Nadia Khan, YolanDa Brown, Eunice Obianagha (UK Music head of diversity), Kate Reilly (PPL chief membership & people officer), Eve Horne (MPG executive director) and Roxanne De Bastion (artist and FAC director).

In a joint statement, BPI CEO Dr Jo Twist OBE and chair YolanDa Brown OBE DL, said: “It’s encouraging to see so many more women in leadership positions across the music industry, including at the BPI, where four out of five of our executive board members are women and over half of our Council representatives are women. This positive change inspires us to keep working for a diverse and truly inclusive music industry. It is important that we all do our part to eliminate structural barriers that prevent women and individuals who are non-binary from realising their full potential.

“We support Women In CTRL as they continue to shine a spotlight on the industry and on the important work that is still needed if we are to one day arrive at a point – hopefully sooner rather than later – where balanced representation in our board rooms is consistently achieved.”

Seat at the Table 2024 also highlights outstanding advocates who are men, who have been nominated by women leaders within the music industry.

Nominated advocates include: James Ainscough OBE (chief executive, Royal Albert Hall), Funk Butcher (Houseology & British Council), Joe Frankland (CEO, PRS Foundation), George Garner (editor-in-chief, Music Week), Brendon Harding (manager, Sound Mind Audio), Kwame Kwaten (vice-chair, MMF), and Ross O’Watson (head of label relations, Amazon Music).

PHOTO:

Front row L-R: Eve Horne (Executive Director, MPG), Ruth Barlow (Chair of AIM), Jo Twist (CEO, BPI), Naomi Pohl (General Secretary, MU), MJ Olaore (COO, BPI), Christine Geissmar (COO, PPL)

Second Row L-R: YolanDa Brown OBE DL (Chair, BPI), Suzanne Hughes (Chief People Officer, PRS), Nina Radejewski (Head of Membership, AIM), Mika Sellens (Executive Director, MPG), Kate Reilly (Chief of Membership & People Office, PPL), Jackie Davidson MBE (PPL Board), Annabella Coldrick (CEO, MMF), Eunice Obianagha (Head of Diversity, UK Music), AndI Hopgood (Vice Chair, MU), Sophie Jones (Chief Strategy Officer, BPI)

Back Row L-R: Natalie Wade (Director of Music Industry, PPL), Janeace Thompson (Director of Talent, Culture and Experience ,PRS), Paul Bonham (Director, MMF), Roxanne De Bastion (FAC Board, Artist), Kelli-Leigh (Artist/ FAC Board), Billie Morton Riley (Membership, FAC), Nadia Khan (Founder & CEO, Women in CTRL), Jess Kangalee (Community, Women in CTRL)