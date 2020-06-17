Secretly and Ghostly International launch strategic partnership

Secretly and Ghostly International have announced a new strategic partnership.

Under the new deal, both the record label Ghostly International and publisher Ghostly Songs are now Secretly affiliates, with Ghostly Songs administered through Secretly Publishing.

Ghostly International founder Sam Valenti IV will become a managing partner of Secretly. Secretly Group owners Ben Swanson, Chris Swanson, Darius Van Arman and Phil Waldorf become partners in Ghostly International’s music operations.

“It’s a very personal affair, music,” said Valenti. “It’s hopes and dreams and ambitions for artists. It’s their lives, and yours. Trust and intention are focal to even starting, let alone finding new partners. Since Secretly started distributing Ghostly International in 2013, it’s been a dream to work alongside an ethical and creative family of labels, not to mention our most productive phase as a label. It has given us the confidence to keep building.”

Secretly co-founder Darius Van Arman said: “Our belief is that the most important contributions to culture come from individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. Rather than growing just for growth’s sake, we choose to work with extraordinary artists and creative partners like Ghostly, to help truly nourish their creative works while maximizing their impact.”

Secretly had its highest revenue year in 2019, with releases by Bon Iver, Better Oblivion Community Center, Jamila Woods, Whitney, Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten and others. Ghostly celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2019, while continuing to build on its 500-plus releases.