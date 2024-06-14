Secretly Distribution's A24 Music partnership delivers a market-leading soundtrack with Hazbin Hotel

Secretly Distribution has scored the year’s biggest compilation album so far with Hazbin Hotel – Season One.

The soundtrack from the Amazon Original animated musical comedy series has 71,979 sales to date, according to the Official Charts Company. It peaked at No.1 in the compilations chart, which has been the home for soundtracks since 2020.

The digital-only release has amassed more than half a billion streams globally. It has been released under Secretly Distribution’s partnership with A24 Music, the label for the independent film and TV production company and distributor.

“The tracks have been hugely shared and very popular,” Tom Davies, director of global marketing & campaigns, told Music Week. “Our great digital team are just doing all the right things behind the scenes to make sure all the platforms are [engaged] and we’re looking for any marketing opportunities we can.”

“It's a huge priority for us because the tracks are going brilliantly,” he added. “So we're monitoring this all the time, and doing everything we can with the DSPs to just make sure it's on all the right playlists and any marketing is being done in the right places.”

“Our partnership with A24 Music is one that we're very excited about,” said Secretly Distribution CEO Darius Van Arman.

Although Hazbin Hotel might not seem like a typical release from the Secretly stable, Davies stressed that A24 is a “classic Secretly partner – critically acclaimed and culture first”.

“So while something like Hazbin Hotel, musically, you might think, ‘Really, Secretly?’ – actually, it's coming from a partner that makes complete sense,” he explained.

Davies said Secretly – home to viral chart star Mitski – is adept at working tracks on streaming platforms.

“We've had a few things where these tracks just start taking on a life of their own,” said Davies. “We're really good at tweaking the right things, and then not getting in the way of it as well, not trying to over-market it but just being very specific and careful about where we're pushing it and at what time.”

Secretly Distribution also has a services deal with Academy Award-nominated and Grammy-nominated composer, pianist and producer Nicholas Britell (Succession, Moonlight). Releases are via the composer's recently launnched Lake George Music Group imprint.

Secretly released Succession: Season 4 (HBO Original Series Soundtrack) hours after the series finale of the A24 production aired. The main title theme has 34.5 millon streams.

“It’s an area we focus on, whether it’s partnering with A24 or other production companies and composers,” said Van Arman. “We partnered with Nicholas Britell for the finale of Succession, we've distributed the soundtrack from that show.”

“We feel like we can be a meaningful alternative partner and, actually, financially a much better one for production companies like A24 or other studios that care about quality production,” he added. “Hopefully, those production companies don't feel like they have to consider what are less favourable deals with soundtrack companies, which have historically not given great terms to production companies.”

Subscribers can read our Secretly Distribution interview in the current edition of Music Week.