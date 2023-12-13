Secretly Distribution signs new deals including Danger Mouse's 30th Century Records & more

Secretly Distribution has announced a deal with Danger Mouse’s 30th Century Records as part of a series of new partnerships unveiled at the end of its 25th anniversary year.

Alongside the deal with Danger Mouse’s (above) imprint, Secretly Distribution has confirmed agreements with Bella Figura Music for David Gray’s catalogue and Madlib’s Madlib Invazion.

With 30th Century Records, Secretly Distribution will support all of the label’s new music and back catalogue, including vinyl reissues such as Gnarls Barkley’s St. Elsewhere album.

The deal for Gray’s music includes White Ladder, with global digital support and vinyl reissues across the star’s catalogue, while Secretly Distribution will handle distribution for Madlib Invazion, with new music from the artist and producer coming in 2024.

Secretly Distribution has also announced multi-year contract renewals with three longtime label partners: Captured Tracks, Rhymesayers Entertainment and Run For Cover.

David Barnes, COO of Rhymesayers, said: "Rhymesayers is grateful for our continued partnership with Secretly Distribution in helping us provide global reach and growth across our active roster and back catalogue. Especially in the physical space. This work is essential for our artist partners operating in the independent music landscape."

Secretly Distribution is projected to ship 3.1 million units by the end of 2023, spearheaded by key releases by a range of acts including Mitski, Sufjan Stevens, MF Doom, Duster and more. A press release said that the 3.1m figure marks a 29% year-over-year increase in physical units shipped.

Secretly Distribution has also experienced a 20% year-over-year streaming increase in 2023. The company opened a new warehouse in Bloomington, Indiana, where the staff has more than doubled in recent years.