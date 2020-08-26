Secretly labels roll out Friends Of releases to support artists during global pandemic

Secretly labels Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar and Secretly Canadian are rolling out their Friends Of release series.

The indie group said the project “extends the company’s dedication to dynamic and innovative collaboration”.

Secretly has had recent UK Top 10 chart success with artists including Phoebe Bridgers and Khruangbin. Secretly Canadian recently scored its first Mercury Prize nomination with Porridge Radio.

The Friends Of is a series of special releases from artists outside of the Secretly roster, but who have now joined the group’s creative community during the current global pandemic.

While the idea was formulated in 2019, the project came to fruition as a way to address the rapid changes in how music is created and shared during Covid.

The latest release is the Sleep Cycle EP (Friends Of Dead Oceans) by Brooklyn-based band Triathalon on August 28.

Friends Of Jagjaguwar is releasing the Ryan Hemsworth EP Pout on August 28.

The line-up is set to include releases from Devendra Banhart & Noah Georgeson, Gia Margaret, Bongeziwe Mabandla, Madison McFerrin, Routine (Annie Truscott & Jay Som), Theophilus London, Kenneth Whalum, Wet, Julie Byrne & Trayer Tryon and many more still to be announced.

Jon Coombs, Secretly Group VP of A&R, said: “Music and friendship have always been inextricable. Our favourite records and artists are like dependable, empathetic friends themselves: helping us through tough times, cheering us through bright ones, amping us up or calming us down. The right song can remind us that it’s only half an inch of water when we think we’re going to drown.

“Across the board, we are better when we surround ourselves with friends that inspire and enrich us, and the artists taking part do exactly that. And so Friends Of is also an extension of this sentiment. We're happy to call these artists friends, some old and some new, and are excited to help bring their art to the world. We hope you enjoy and make a new friend along the way.”

Subscribers can click here to read our interview with Secretly Group’s Hannah Overton.