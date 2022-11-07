Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Senior BMG executives talk working on Louis Tomlinson's 'honest, heartfelt' new album

November 7th 2022 at 7:00AM
Senior BMG executives talk working on Louis Tomlinson's 'honest, heartfelt' new album

Senior executives from BMG have told Music Week of their excitement to work with Louis Tomlinson, as the One Direction star prepares for the release of his first album since leaving Sony.

 P



For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022