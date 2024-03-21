Shaznay Lewis teams with Absolute Label Services for solo album

Shaznay Lewis has partnered with Absolute Label Services for the release of her first solo album in 20 years.

The album, titled Pages, will be released on May 17, following her 2004 debut, Open.

As a member of All Saints, Lewis had five UK No.1 singles and two multi-platinum albums, as well as winning two BRIT Awards, a MOBO and an Ivor Novello.

The Pages campaign is already underway, with Absolute providing a range of services including manufacturing, and physical and digital distribution.

The album’s taster single, Miracle, was released on January 12, with the album’s pre-order going live in late January. Second single Kiss Of Life followed soon after on February 1.

The album includes a number of collaborators, with features from Self Esteem, Shola Ama and General Levy, alongside writers and producers including Ben Cullum (Celeste), Michael Angelo (Sam Smith, Not3s), Johan Hugo (Self Esteem, Diplo), Jez Ashurst (Maisie Peters, Little Mix), Moyses Dos Santos (Freya Ridings) and Charlie Stacey (Ezra Collective).

Pages has received support from mainstream broadcast media including ITV’s Sunday Brunch and BBC Radio 2, where Kiss Of Life was added to the A List, and Lewis gave a performance for the station’s Piano Room.

Lewis will perform at Camden’s Jazz Cafe to launch the album on May 14, with performances also lined up for Mighty Hoopla and Blenheim Palace in June, and BBC Radio 2’s Party In The Park in September.

Working with Absolute on my album Pages has been a liberating experience Shaznay Lewis

Fraser Ealey, Absolute senior label manager, said: “Working alongside Shaznay and Massive Management has been a great experience. Shaznay is a real powerhouse of creativity. Not only is she a supremely talented singer and songwriter, she has a real eye for every artistic element of the campaign so far. She’s been hands-on in everything we have done to date, and it’s been a joy to help bring her vision to life.”

Shaznay Lewis said: “Working with Absolute on my album Pages has been a liberating experience. I first worked with Fraser at the start of my career. Working together again years later feels very much like a full-circle moment that aligns with my vision and the artist I am today.”

Massive Management’s Wayne Russell said: “From the moment Shaznay blew us away with demos from her new album project, we knew that we were dealing with a world-class pop/soul album that needed an experienced, independent team behind it. Having known Fraser and his colleagues at Absolute Label Services for over 10 years, we knew that they were the right partner to bring on board, in particular because they would cherry pick the best of the best from across the industry for our campaign team.”