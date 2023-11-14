'She is a generational talent': Laufey extends label deal with AWAL

Grammy-nominated Icelandic-Chinese artist, composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Laufey has extended her deal with label partner AWAL.

It follows the successful campaign for her second album Bewitched, which broke the record as the biggest debut for a jazz album on Spotify. It is up for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at the 2024 Grammys.

“AWAL’s steadfast commitment to my creative autonomy has been essential in providing me the space and freedom to create music on my own terms,” said Laufey. “Their drive and progressive vision for the music industry runs through the company, and I’m over the moon to extend our partnership.”

“AWAL has understood and shared Laufey’s vision of bringing jazz and classical music to her generation from the get-go,” said Max Gredinger, partner, Foundations Artist Management. “Thank you to Lonny Olinick, Bianca Bhagat, Pete Giberga, Paul Hitchman, Justin Macchio, Cami Opere, Rob Stringer, Francesca Burton, Laura Ray, Nathan Liddle-Hulme, Jess Mills, Nicki Shamel, Victoria Needs, Richie Marcello-Williams, Steph Gaber, and all of the other passionate people that make up the team for their indivisible belief in this generational artist; we are excited to continue our partnership.”

“Laufey is the artist you dream of having an opportunity to work with,” said AWAL CEO Lonny Olinick. “She is a generational talent – that talent is only matched by her incredible dedication to her craft. She has built a fiercely dedicated fanbase and understands what it takes in today’s world to constantly challenge and engage them. The opportunities ahead for Laufey are limitless and I couldn’t be prouder to continue our relationship.”

“Working with Laufey, Max and the entire Foundations team over the past two years has been a dream collaboration and I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve built to date or more thrilled to continue the partnership,” said Bianca Bhagat, GM, AWAL. “Laufey is an undeniable star and an extraordinary talent with an exciting and ambitious vision for her career. It’s an honour to help bring that shared vision to life every day.”

PHOTO: (L-R): Justin Macchio (AWAL, SVP Marketing), Max Gredinger (Foundations Artist Management, Partner), Laufey, Bianca Bhagat (AWAL, GM), Lonny Olinick (AWAL, CEO) backstage at The Town Hall, New York City.