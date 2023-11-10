"She's an outstanding leader": Universal Music UK appoints Andrea Pattico as chief people officer

Universal Music UK has today announced the appointment of Andrea Pattico as the company’s new chief people officer. The award-winning executive – who is also a qualified coach and fellow of the Chartered Institute Of Personnel & Development – joined the company this week. She will report to chairman & CEO David Joseph.

An official press release from Universal stated that Pattico “will oversee the people strategy across all Universal Music UK’s labels and businesses.”

Andrea’s passion for creating the best work culture is evident in her track record – but most of all, when you meet her David Joseph, Universal Music UK

Prior to this latest appointment, Pattico has worked in range of senior HR roles in global businesses over the past 25 years, most recently as chief people officer of digital marketing company, MVF. In her seven-year tenure, she established an industry-leading team – covering diversity and inclusion, learning and development, and people experience. In turn, MVF topped The Sunday Times 100 Best Companies To Work For (mid size) in 2020, while also collecting the award for learning and development. Pattico also helped lead the company to a double ‘gold’ win at the UK Employee Experience Awards 2018 for Leader In Employee Experience and Innovation In Recruitment.

Pattico has previously held senior roles at NBC Universal and ASOS. Her early HR career was spent in the hospitality sector before moving into the creative industries in 1999 with an international role at Universal Pictures.

I’m really excited for the future and can’t wait to get started Andrea Pattico

Speaking about Pattico’s appointment, David Joseph said: “Andrea’s passion for creating the best work culture, where pursuing excellence and being supported go hand-in-hand, is evident in her track record – but most of all, when you meet her. She’s an outstanding leader, and I’m delighted she is joining our team.”

Andrea Pattico added: “I’m delighted to be joining the fantastic team at Universal Music UK and Ireland. Music has always been a personal passion of mine whether performing, running live events or of course listening to great artists! Combining that passion with my personal purpose of making individuals, teams and culture better is a dream come true. I’m really excited for the future and can’t wait to get started.”

Universal Music UK state that Pattico is joining at a time when the company is striving hard to “push boundaries in its work to make the industry a more equitable and accessible place.” The major previously won the Company Award for Diversity In The Workplace at the Music Week Women In Music Awards 2019.

In other Universal Music UK news, yesterday, November 9, The Power Of Music Fund and the Music Can digital platform were revealed at a special event for policy-makers, charities and health leaders at the major's London HQ, as part of the company's efforts to help more people living with dementia via the power of music.