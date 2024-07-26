Shoot Music Fantasy League returns for 2024/25

Unlucky for some, Shoot Music Week Fantasy League is returning for its 13th season.

Music Week readers can forget all about the summer’s Euro 2024 emotional rollercoaster by turning their attention back to the Premier League.

Sport & music promotions business Shoot Music is again teaming up with Music Week to host the official Music Industry Fantasy League. The deadline to enter the long-running music industry league is Friday, August 16, ahead of the 2024/25 English top-flight season kicking off with Manchester United hosting Fulham at Old Trafford.

The reigning champion is Richard Morton, whose team Still on de Beek accumulated a total of 2,578 points. Other previous winners of our prestigious Gold Disc prize have come from DF Concerts, EMI, Motive Unknown, Kobalt, PIAS and Decca.

You have to be in it to win it, so this is the time to make sure your company is represented Tom Roberts

“Calling all music industry people, the time to unleash your inner Pep Guardiola is nearly here," said Shoot Music director Tom Roberts. "Forget about England’s Euros heartbreak and pick your team for the 13th season of our Shoot Music Week Fantasy League.

“With some changes to FPL this season, we’re looking forward to seeing how managers adapt in another fiercely competitive year. You have to be in it to win it, so this is the time to make sure your company is represented to play alongside record label execs, live agents, promoters, accountants, pluggers, publishers and more.

"Top performing managers will be highlighted weekly on our X and IG Stories so make sure you’re following us to receive updates throughout the season.”

To sign up, head to Fantasy Premier League, pick your squad of 15 Premier League players within a budget of £100 million before 6.30pm on Friday August 16th. Enter League Code: oin3fi. Or, if you already have a team, click here to auto join.

Part 1 of Music Week's annual A-Z of music industry football supporters will be published in the w/c August 5. Please contact us if you’d like to be added to the list.