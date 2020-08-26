Sigala switches to PPL for neighbouring rights

Sigala has moved to PPL for the administration of his international neighbouring rights collections.

The dance star, DJ and producer joins an international royalty collection roster at PPL including George Ezra, ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus and Rita Ora.

Since his debut single Easy Love earned him a UK No.1 in 2015, Sigala has released seven UK Top 10 and 10 UK Top 40 singles. He has collaborated with artists including Nile Rodgers, Craig David and John Newman.

His song Lullaby with Paloma Faith was the sixth most played track in the UK by broadcasters in 2018. His debut album Brighter Days was the highest-charting dance debut album of 2018. It has sales of 138,508, according to the Official Charts Company.

Sigala is currently in the charts with Heaven On My Mind, a collaboration with Becky Hill.

PPL has over 100 agreements in place with collective management organisations (CMOs) across Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America, and a team of neighbouring rights experts who manage the rights of 95,000 performers and recording rightsholders who have asked PPL to collect their royalties internationally.

The company has also invested heavily in technology that further improves data accuracy, data processing and helps revenues reach music creators more efficiently.

Sigala will also benefit from our place at the heart of the international neighbouring rights community Peter Leathem

Charlie Arme, manager and co-founder of Tileyard Music, said: “Both Bruce [Fielder, Sigala] and I are very happy to announce PPL collecting worldwide moving forwards. Knowing the team at PPL for a significant period of time whilst seeing their passion and energy has made us extremely confident that they offer clients both the forensic insight and personal touch to give a brilliant service to performers and their representatives.”

Peter Leathem, CEO at PPL, said: “Sigala has had a succession of popular hits over the last five years and has developed a catalogue of recordings for which PPL is proud to collect. Through the quality of our data, IT infrastructure and people we will be able to maximise his international neighbouring rights royalties. In total in 2019 we collected £86.7 million internationally for all those performers and recording rightsholders that we represent, reflecting the positive results of PPL’s high quality operations.

“Sigala will also benefit from our place at the heart of the international neighbouring rights community. We have strong relationships with our counterparts around the world and a voice in the global discussions on rights management, through which we work to grow the market further for the benefit of performers and recording rightsholders around the world. We welcome Sigala and are delighted he has chosen us to represent him.”

