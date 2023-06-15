Sigur Rós sign to BMG for surprise drop of first album in a decade

The new album – set for a surprise digital release tomorrow (June 16) – will be the first studio record from the Icelandic trio in 10 years and will be overseen globally by BMG. Physical editions are available for pre-order and will be available from September 1.

The band’s eighth studio album (the title is Icelandic for ‘Eight’) was recorded across multiple continents, including the band’s Sundlaugin studio in Iceland, Abbey Road in the UK, and a number of studios in the US.

Jamie Nelson, BMG’s SVP UK recordings, said: “Sigur Rós hold a special place in the hearts of so many. Their music is progressive, emotional and timeless, and we are honoured to work with them in supporting their unswerving vision.”

Sigur Ros released early material via Fat Cat, later signing to EMI/Parlophone and XL Recordings. Their most recent singles were self-released on the Krunk label. Their biggest-selling album in the UK is 2005’s Top 20 LP Takk… (Parlophone) on 317,933 sales (Official Charts Company).

Dean O’Connor, of Big Dipper Productions, said: “Prior to this album, Sigur Rós were very much going it alone and whilst having many benefits, self-releasing is hard and can leave a manager feeling isolated and under qualified. I sensed that our first studio album in a decade deserved a more comprehensive approach, which BMG is clearly able to offer. They have an excellent team crammed with experience and enthusiasm who clearly trust and believe in the band.”

Speaking about the relationship with the band, Terry Felgate, SVP international marketing BMG, said: “It has been great to be able to bring Sigur Rós into the BMG family. The band have a firmly established global footprint and our teams worldwide are excited to be working with them on this beautiful and powerful new record.”

Writing and recording for the 10-track record began in 2019, with singer and guitarist Jónsi and bassist Georg Hólm reunited with keyboardist Kjartan Sveinsson, who had previously left the band in 2012.

“When we started to write the album, we just thought, wouldn’t it be nice to do something beautiful,” said Sveinsson, suggesting that this release is in contrast to the aggressive nature of their last studio album, 2013’s Kveikur (XL Recordings).

Átta prominently features the London Contemporary Orchestra conducted by Robert Ames, alongside brass performed by long-time Icelandic collaborators Brassgat í bala. It was mixed and co-produced by frequent collaborator Paul Corley, alongside the band.

Sigur Rós will support the release of the album with a limited run of dates, performing with a 41-piece orchestra for the first time across Europe and North America.

The tour kicks off at Meltdown Festival tomorrow (June 16) in London, where the band will perform with the London Contemporary Orchestra, who also accompany them on their following European tour dates. They will be joined by the Wordless Music Orchestra in North America. All orchestral dates will be conducted by Rob Ames and are now sold out.

PHOTO: Tim Dunk