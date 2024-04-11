Silvia Montello exits AIM, Gee Davy named interim CEO

There's a leadership shake-up at the Association of Independent Music (AIM), with COO Gee Davy to replace outgoing CEO Silvia Montello on an interim basis. Davy also has the new role of chief policy officer.

Montello (above, left), who took on the position of CEO from Paul Pacifico in January 2023, has resigned for personal reasons, according to a press release.

During her tenure, Montello led AIM’s efforts in advocating for the independent sector over streaming reform, campaigning around business rates relief as part of UK Music’s 2023 Manifesto For Music and overseeing last year’s AIM Awards.

Davy (right), who joined AIM in 2017 and represents it on the boards of WIN and IMPALA, takes over the day-to-day running of the organisation. She previously acted as an unofficial interim leader between Pacifico and Montello’s tenures.

I am looking forward to delivering on AIM's commitment to support the UK's innovative independent music community Gee Davy, AIM

The executive’s recent projects include working on the creation of the UK Government’s Streaming Transparency Code, while she is an active participant in UK Music's AI Working Group and chairs IMPALA's Emerging Tech group.

Music Week Women In Music Awards Roll Of Honour inductee Davy previously served at Cooking Vinyl and Essential Music & Marketing. She also has a law degree and a masters in electronic engineering.

AIM’s senior leadership team includes Nina Radojewski (head of membership), Ben Wynter (director of business development and partnerships), Esta Rae (senior events manager), Callum Johnson (head of partnerships) and Dan Hewitt (financial controller).

AIM chair Ruth Barlow said: “It’s unfortunate that we are losing Silvia so soon into her tenure, but on behalf of the board I wish her well in her next endeavours. I’m very pleased that Gee Davy has agreed to step up into a newly expanded role as AIM’s Chief Policy Officer and Interim CEO. The board and I are working closely with Gee and the AIM team as we continue to support and promote the independent music sector, delivering and creating value for our community via our membership events and activities schedule, industry affairs work and beyond”

Gee Davy said: “I am honoured that the board have asked me to take on the position of Interim CEO, as well as creating a new chief policy officer role to reflect my contribution to AIM’s growth in that arena. With the trust of the inspirational team and board, and our excellent senior management at my side, I am looking forward to delivering on AIM's commitment to support the UK's innovative independent music community and level the music playing field."