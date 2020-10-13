Simon Jerome Nasser joins Universal Music Singapore from Warner Music Group

Simon Jerome Nasser has been made MD of Universal Music Singapore and head of live, Southeast Asia.

He joins from Warner Music Group, where he was MD, Singapore from 2015.

“I am excited for Simon to join me in Singapore and to help us to build an exciting future for UMG across the region," said Calvin Wong, CEO, Universal Music Southeast Asia and SVP, Asia.

"His skillset is unparalleled in the market, his passion is infectious and his track record at breaking artists locally is second to none. I am sure his legacy will continue to shine in his new role.”

Nasser will report to Wong and he will also oversee UMG’s live activity across the region in the newly created position of head of live.

“I am excited to join the UMG team here in Singapore and SEA. Music has been and will always be my big passion in life. It is a privilege and blessing to now be part of UMG, the global industry leader and the market-leader here in Singapore," he said.

"I’m humbled to be given this opportunity to work within a team of incredible leaders and amazing artists to embrace my passion and love for music, a DNA for life. Over the coming months and years, we will focus on developing our domestic artists and labels, nurturing their creative vision in order to help them reach new audiences across the region and globally, whilst identifying and creating exciting growth opportunities for Universal Music Singapore.”

Last year Universal Music Group made a series of executive management appointments within Greater China and throughout Asia in an attempt to "maximise opportunities" in the region.

By Paul Stokes