Singer-songwriter AlienBlaze becomes first signing to Sumerian Records

British singer-songwriter AlienBlaze has announced her signing to Sumerian Records, with the release of new song Not Yours Never Was.

The first signing to the label’s recently formed, UK-based European operation Sumerian Records Europe Limited, AlienBlaze is also the first UK based signing for the label.

She said: 'I’m so honoured to be signed by Sumerian Records. I am so grateful to Ash Avildsen, who is quite honestly a true innovator and visionary. I look forward to what the future holds with Sumerian, making music for a new generation.'

Sumerian Records founder Ash Avildsen added: “AlienBlaze’s compelling songwriting and natural ability to fuse styles in an original way at such a young age are the true signs of a timeless star in the making. From the first moment I heard her, I knew we had to have her on Sumerian.”

20-year-old AlienBlaze is a singer-songwriter and lead guitarist whose music combines elements of alternative pop, grunge, emo, rock and electronica.

She explained: “I consider my music to be slightly ‘genre-fluid’ because I take inspiration from many different sources. I like my lyrics to be poetic and different, and hopefully everyone can relate to the sentiment in the songs.”