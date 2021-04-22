Skream launches IFEEL label through The Orchard

DJ and producer Skream has announced the launch of his new label called IFEEL.

The imprint will begin issuing new music in May through Sony Music’s The Orchard.

The first release on May 21 will be the three-track Chesters Groove EP by Skream, featuring two remixes from Berghain-resident Norman Nodge.

The cover artwork is designed by digital media artist INSA, who will be heading up visual identity for the label.

Describing the ethos of IFEEL, Skream (real name Oliver Jones) said: “I wanted to create a label solely for my own productions, in any genre I feel like. I want to bring in musical artists from across all genres that I really admire. I am especially proud that INSA is part of IFEEL and that Norman is joining me on the debut release.”

From his formative years at the forefront of the pioneering dubstep sound, Croydon native Skream has cemented his reputation as a global tastemaker through his label Of Unsound Mind, releasing music from the likes of Sfire, Dutch duo Black Girl/White Girl and Richie Blacker.